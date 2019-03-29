|
|
|
EUNICE MARIECHRISTINE SLABY- Eunice Slaby, age 93, of Troy, Illinois, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More