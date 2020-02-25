Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Wilkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Wilkerson

Send Flowers
Eunice Wilkerson Obituary
WILKERSON - Eunice Roberta Wilkerson, 93, of Granite City, IL, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Visitation will be held 5-8pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL and again 9-10am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Meadow Heights Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia St. Collinsville, IL 62234. Funeral services will follow at 10am Friday, February 28, 2020 at the chruch. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -