|
|
|
WILKERSON - Eunice Roberta Wilkerson, 93, of Granite City, IL, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Visitation will be held 5-8pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL and again 9-10am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Meadow Heights Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia St. Collinsville, IL 62234. Funeral services will follow at 10am Friday, February 28, 2020 at the chruch. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020