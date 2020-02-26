|
Eunice Wilkerson Eunice Roberta Wilkerson, age 93, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Granite Nursing and Rehab. Eunice was born on May 17, 1926 in Tyronza, AR, one of nine children to Dudley Gilford Hicks and Myrtis Leona Merrill Hicks. As a girl she worked in the cotton fields and helped with chores. She graduated as salutatorian at Dyess High School in 1944. After graduation Eunice moved north to work at Union Electric Company in St. Louis, MO. She met Leslie Wilkerson at First Presbyterian Church in Madison, IL, where they would be married on November 22, 1947. After apartment living in Madison and Granite City, they began building a new home in Pontoon Beach, IL where she lived until 2014. Eunice was active with the ladies Auxiliary of Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department where Les was a fireman. She was involved with church groups and choir at the Presbyterian Church and later with the Sunday School class at Meadow Heights Baptist Church. Eunice worked at General American Life Insurance Company in Medicare claims and later became a pharmacy technician at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Granite City. Eunice also worked in Tupperware sales and later was involved with various independent sales organizations. Mom was often praying for others and singing old hymns with perfect memory. She even remembered several recitations from her childhood such as "The Circuit Rider" and "Pa's New Mitchell Car". An avid gardener and seamstress, she also enjoyed cooking delicious food including her famous date pinwheel cookies. She will be remembered for keeping a positive attitude, seldom complaining, and sharing her bright smile. She loved her children, their spouses, the many grandkids and great grand children, and all the many friends she met. In addition to her parents and husband, Eunice was preceded in death by her siblings, Lillie Louise Lucas, Dorothy "Ruth" McDonald, Grace Mae Singleton, Martha "Ann" Hicks, Helen Elizabeth Holland, Thomas Roy "Buck" Hicks, Benjamin Wallace Hicks and Herbert Daniel "Dan" Hicks. She is survived by her loving children, George (Judy) Wilkerson of Bunker Hill, IL, Margaret (Victor) Gehling of Granite City, IL, and Thomas (Sarah) Wilkerson of Collinsville, IL; proud grandmother to eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and with one on the way; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to Meadow Heights Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia St. Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel and church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Meadow Heights Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia St. Collinsville, IL 62234. Funeral: In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Meadows Heights Baptist Church, Collinsville, IL, with Pastor Jim Robinson and Pastor Robert Strong officiating. Eunice will be laid to rest next to Leslie at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020