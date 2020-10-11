1/1
Rev. Euphemia "Effie" Gibb
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Euphemia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Euphemia "Effie" Gibb
April 8, 1939 - September 25, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Rev. Euphemia "Effie" Ross Gibb, 81, of Fairview Heights, Illinois born April 8, 1939 in Kinross, Scotland, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Belleville, Illinois.
Effie and her husband Rev. William A. Gibb moved to the United States in 1961 and began their life of service to the Lord in 1966. They served at churches in Midland, Michigan and South Haven, Michigan. They retired from the Fairview Heights Church of God in 2002. After retirement, Effie served alongside her husband as interim pastor at First Church of God in Alton, Illinois for 9 years. When William passed away in 2013, Effie was awarded a special ordination by the Church of God and carried on as interim pastor for 7 more years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. William A. Gibb, her mother Euphemia Young and her sister Irene.
She is survived by sister Marion King of Canada, brother Richard (Cathy) Young of Scotland, many nieces and nephews, honorary granddaughter, Sarah (Zec) Bishop, honorary great grandsons Eli and Isaac Bishop of O'Fallon, Illinois and many other dear friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at First Church of God, 65 East Elm St. Alton, Illinois 62002.
A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at First Church of God, 65 East Elm St. Alton, Illinois 62002.
Memorials may be made to First Church of God, Alton Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Church of God
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved