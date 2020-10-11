Rev. Euphemia "Effie" GibbApril 8, 1939 - September 25, 2020Belleville, Illinois - Rev. Euphemia "Effie" Ross Gibb, 81, of Fairview Heights, Illinois born April 8, 1939 in Kinross, Scotland, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Belleville, Illinois.Effie and her husband Rev. William A. Gibb moved to the United States in 1961 and began their life of service to the Lord in 1966. They served at churches in Midland, Michigan and South Haven, Michigan. They retired from the Fairview Heights Church of God in 2002. After retirement, Effie served alongside her husband as interim pastor at First Church of God in Alton, Illinois for 9 years. When William passed away in 2013, Effie was awarded a special ordination by the Church of God and carried on as interim pastor for 7 more years.She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. William A. Gibb, her mother Euphemia Young and her sister Irene.She is survived by sister Marion King of Canada, brother Richard (Cathy) Young of Scotland, many nieces and nephews, honorary granddaughter, Sarah (Zec) Bishop, honorary great grandsons Eli and Isaac Bishop of O'Fallon, Illinois and many other dear friends.A Memorial Gathering will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at First Church of God, 65 East Elm St. Alton, Illinois 62002.A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at First Church of God, 65 East Elm St. Alton, Illinois 62002.Memorials may be made to First Church of God, Alton Illinois.