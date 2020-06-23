HUSER - Eureda F. Huser, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be at the Southern Baptist Church in Highland, IL, Rev. Dr. Billy Blackmon, Pastor, officiating. Private Interment will be at Friedens UCC Cemetery in Troy, IL.



