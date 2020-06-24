Eureda Huser Eureda F. Huser, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL. She was born on Saturday, November 30, 1935, in Murray, KY, the daughter of Hassel and Estelle (nee Ferguson) Brown. On Friday, November 28, 1969, she married Henry B. Huser at First Christian Church, Collinsville, IL, and he passed away on Sunday, November 26, 1989. Born near Murray, Kentucky, she was a 1954 graduate of New Concord High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1959 and her Master's Degree in 1969 at Murray State University. She taught elementry grades in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, for four years; also taught in Paducah, Kentucky for four years, and moved to Illinois in 1967. She taught second grade at Troy, Triad School District until 1992, when she retired because of health conditions. She moved to Troy in 1969, when she got married, and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. In 1996 she moved to Highland, IL, where she joined the Southern Baptist Church in 2002. She was a life time member of the N.E.A. and I.N.A., educational association, and the Retired Illinois Teachers Association. Survivors include Daughter - Sharon (Brian) Gotter, O Fallon, IL; Grandson - Brady Gotter, O Fallon, IL; Sister In-Law - Marie Brown; Niece - Rhonda Crass; Niece - Emeline Ray; Niece - Barbara Windsor; Nephew - Larry Sledd; Nephew - Russel Sledd; Nephew - David Brown; Nephew - William Brown; and several Great Nieces & Nephews. She was preceded in death by Husband - Henry B. Huser (died 11/26/1989); Mother - Estelle Brown nee Ferguson; Father - Hassel Brown; Brother - Jewel H. Brown; Sister - Ina Sledd died 4/20/2014; Brother - Otis Brown died 9/7/2014; Brother In-Law - Henry Sledd. Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Southern Baptist Church. Services: Private Services will be at Highland Southern Baptist Church in Highland, IL, Rev. Dr. Billy Blackmon, Pastor, officiating. rivate Interment will be at Friedens UCC Cemetery in Troy, IL.