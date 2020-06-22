Eureda Huser

HUSER - Eureda F. Huser, 84 of Highland, IL, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL. Private Services will be at Highland Southern Baptist Church, Highland, IL, being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Private interment will be at Friedens UCC Cemetery in Troy, IL. Arrangements handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store