Eva Affolter Eva Dianne Affolter nee Wills, 78, of Shiloh, IL, born September 13, 1940 in Romeo, MI, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after fighting a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Eva was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and started her career as a middle school history teacher. She then went on to be a logistics supervisor at Scott Air Force Base until her retirement. She was an artist and loved painting, drawing, stained glass, ceramics, and being part of the Hearts and Hands Quilting Club. Eva and her husband of 59 years, Charles, enjoyed cruising and traveling the world to see other countries. One of the greatest joys of Eva's life was being a grandmother to 5 and great-grandmother to 2. Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Orval Kenneth Wills, Irene Wills, nee Tibbits, and step-mother, Stella Wills Schroudt, nee O'Rouke; siblings, William Wills, Ellen Wills, Allan Wills, and Sharon Mahn; and her beloved dog, Alberto "Birde". Eva is survived by her husband, Charles Affolter; daughters, Pollyanna (Terri Booth) Affolter of Inverness, FL, Dawn (Ron) France of Marine, IL, Shannon (Eric) Trentman of Freeburg, IL, and special daughter, Tammy (Tony) Young of Greenville, IL; siblings, Jill (Roy) Clark of Brown City, MI, Bonnie Pardon of Capac, MI, Carolyn Fischer of Sand Lake, MI, Susan (George) VanDenabeele of Milton, FL, Sandra (Lynn) DeMay of Milton, FL, and Danny (Cindy) Wills of Freeland, MI; grandchildren, Levi (Allie Young) Trentman, Garrett (Jodi Seger) Trentman, Lily Trentman, Dane Trentman, and Katie France; and great-grandchildren, Addilynn Trentman and Broty Johnson. The family of Mrs. Affolter would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Mutch and his staff at the Washington University Gynecologic Oncology office and the ICU staff at Parkview Towers at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Memorials may be made to Washington University Gynecologic Oncology at Gyn Oncology, 660 S. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108 or at woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Funeral Service will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2019