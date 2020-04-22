Eva Philipp Eva Y. Philipp, nee Holland, 94, of Belleville, IL, born September 5, 1925, in Waldron, AR, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Philipp enjoyed watching television, especially her soap operas. She was a lamp collector and belonged to the Miniature Lamp Club. Eva was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Anna Maude, nee Norwood, Holland; four sisters, Mildred Bland, Winfred Hargrade, Lola Taff, and Ora Smith; and a brother Lee Holland. Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Leroy Philipp, whom she married on July 12, 1954; Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Cathedral. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020.