Evan Kluesner
Evan Kluesner Evan W. Kluesner, 28, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, April 29, 1992, in Red Bud, IL, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Evan worked as a gas station cashier. He was a former member of the Villa Hills Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Nancy Wade. Surviving are his parents, Darryl and Lori, nee Wade, Kluesner of Belleville, IL; son, Liam Kluesner of New Baden, IL; brother, Jason (Jennifer) Wade of DuQuoin, IL; sister, Heather (Joe) Brown of St. Louis, MO; paternal grandmother, Betty Lancey of O'Fallon, IL, and girlfriend and mother of his son, Brandy Perry of New Baden, IL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Villa Hills Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral: Private interment with a Celebration of Life at a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
