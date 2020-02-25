|
Evelyn I. Brogan Evelyn Brogan nee Flinn of Waterloo, IL., born March 17, 1932 in Batesville, AR., passed away on February 22, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Waterloo surrounded by her loving family. Evie retired from Cahokia School Dist 187. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, She helped with serving bereavement dinners, she volunteered at Children's Hospital, served as an election judge in St. Clair & Monroe Counties for many years. a member of the Columbia Jr. Women's Club, an avid bunco player. she loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband Louis T. Brogan, her parents Monroe & Rue Hanks, Flinn, 3 brothers Monroe, Dale & Robert Flinn. 2 sisters Yvonne Bognar & Ellen Woodland. Great grandson Tyler J. Gebhard. Surviving are her children Marlene (Larry) Gebhard of O'Fallon, MO., Barb (Roger) Zarzeck of Waterloo, IL., Steven (Donna Riebeling) Brogan of Columbia, IL., Patrick (Nikki Toal) Brogan of Waterloo, IL. 1 sister Anna McGinnis of Lebanon, IL. Grandchildren Angela (Chris) Johnson, Tricia (Pete) Lovell, Jennifer Andrade, Jeffrey (Linze) Zarzeck, Leslie (Conor) Hanlon, Joseph (Sally) Brogan, Benjamin Brogan, Krista (Joe) Hayes, Brittany Pagano, Britnee Hunt, Louis T. Brogan, Joshua Brogan. Great grandchildren Gabby, Izzy, Michaella, Vincent, Parker, Maewyn, Maggie, Katy, Wyatt, Penelope, Nora, Sam, Danika, Leah, Harper. Daughter-in-law and special friend Theresa Brogan. Evie was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to The December 5th Fund, Rock Hill. MO. Visitation: will be on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 3-8pm at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. " Feel free to wear green for EVIE" Service: Everyone will meet at church for a mass of Christian burial on Thursday 9:30 am at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, IL. with Father Osang Idagbo officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery. St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020