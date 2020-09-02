1/
Evelyn Cherry-Marable
CHERRY-MARABLE Evelyn Ticer-Cherry-Marable, 96, formally of Collinsville, IL and State Park, passed away August 30, 2020. Memorial visitation 10-11am Thursday September 3, 2020 at Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, IL. Memorial service will follow at 11am. Committal service Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11am in St. John's Cemetery in Collinsville. The funeral home requests that all attendees wear a mask. Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 virus attendance will be limited to 50 people and social distancing will be enforced.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
