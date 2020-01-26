Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Cleveland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Cleveland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Cleveland Obituary
Evelyn Cleveland Evelyn Joyce Cleveland 83, of O'Fallon IL, was born April 21st, 1936 passed away Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 with family at her side. Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Marvin D Cleveland; her parents, and grandson, Brian Cleveland. Evelyn is survived by her sons; Francis Cleveland (Carla), Gary Cleveland, Randy Cleveland (Karen), Matt Cleveland (Christine), eight grandkids and nine great-grandchildren. Evelyn was a loving and kind women. She was married to the love of her life, Marvin Cleveland, on December 22nd 1956. Marvin was a veteran of World War 2 which led to Evelyn joining the 1117 post. She was Active with the post for many years and cherished that time she spent with friends. In her younger years Evelyn enjoyed gardening. As of recent Evelyn spent much of her time enjoying her family. She will be dearly missed by all lucky enough to have knew her. Memorials in honor of Evelyn may be sent to - Visitation: A visitation for Evelyn will be held on Monday, January 27th, 2020 from 10 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home Service: A service will be held on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake View Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -