Evelyn Cleveland Evelyn Joyce Cleveland 83, of O'Fallon IL, was born April 21st, 1936 passed away Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 with family at her side. Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Marvin D Cleveland; her parents, and grandson, Brian Cleveland. Evelyn is survived by her sons; Francis Cleveland (Carla), Gary Cleveland, Randy Cleveland (Karen), Matt Cleveland (Christine), eight grandkids and nine great-grandchildren. Evelyn was a loving and kind women. She was married to the love of her life, Marvin Cleveland, on December 22nd 1956. Marvin was a veteran of World War 2 which led to Evelyn joining the 1117 post. She was Active with the post for many years and cherished that time she spent with friends. In her younger years Evelyn enjoyed gardening. As of recent Evelyn spent much of her time enjoying her family. She will be dearly missed by all lucky enough to have knew her. Memorials in honor of Evelyn may be sent to - Visitation: A visitation for Evelyn will be held on Monday, January 27th, 2020 from 10 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home Service: A service will be held on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020