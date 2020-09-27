1/1
Evelyn Higgins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Higgins Evelyn Rose Higgins, nee Best, age 90 of O'Fallon, Illinois, born on October 1, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri, died on September 21, 2020 in Lebanon, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her: husband of 47 years, James E. Higgins; mother, Linda Kohlman, nee Hogen; sons, David and Michael Ashmann, of Collinsville, Illinois; sister-in-law, Clara Best; brothers, Raymond, and Harold Best; best friend and sister-in-law, Delores Jean (Kenneth) Schmidt; and niece, Marilyn Schmidt. Surviving are her: son, Todd (Sheila) Higgins of O'Fallon, Illinois; daughter, Kathy Hosto, nee Higgins of O'Fallon, Illinois; son, Mark Ashmann, of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Devon (Mana) Higgins of Swansea, Illinois, Dylon (Jess Ronat) Higgins, of O'Fallon, Illinois and Nick and Tyler Hosto of Edwardsville, Illinois; nephew, Steven Schmidt of Germantown, Illinois; and many other loved friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Humane Society of Belleville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved