Evelyn Higgins Evelyn Rose Higgins, nee Best, age 90 of O'Fallon, Illinois, born on October 1, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri, died on September 21, 2020 in Lebanon, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her: husband of 47 years, James E. Higgins; mother, Linda Kohlman, nee Hogen; sons, David and Michael Ashmann, of Collinsville, Illinois; sister-in-law, Clara Best; brothers, Raymond, and Harold Best; best friend and sister-in-law, Delores Jean (Kenneth) Schmidt; and niece, Marilyn Schmidt. Surviving are her: son, Todd (Sheila) Higgins of O'Fallon, Illinois; daughter, Kathy Hosto, nee Higgins of O'Fallon, Illinois; son, Mark Ashmann, of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Devon (Mana) Higgins of Swansea, Illinois, Dylon (Jess Ronat) Higgins, of O'Fallon, Illinois and Nick and Tyler Hosto of Edwardsville, Illinois; nephew, Steven Schmidt of Germantown, Illinois; and many other loved friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Humane Society of Belleville.