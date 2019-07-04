Evelyn Jacob Evelyn Elizabeth Jacob, nee Hass, age 76, of Belleville, IL, born on April 7, 1943 in East St. Louis, IL, died on July 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Evelyn was a teacher for many years at Holy Rosary Grade School in Fairmont City, IL. Evelyn loved the St. Louis Cardinals, playing cards and bingo, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed crocheting and telling the best jokes. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Hass and Sabina Syzdek, nee Bihss. Surviving is her daughter, Patricia Barbachem of Belleville, IL; her granddaughter, Jessica (Dillon) Kaesberg of Waterloo, IL; her siblings, Marlene Gaa of Caseyville, IL and Lawrence (Dolores) Hass of Golconda, IL. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many cousins. Evelyn's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the clinical staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and HSHS Hospice for the care they provided and the compassion they conveyed toward Evelyn and her family during her final days. Her family would also like to thank Community Care Systems, Inc. for the services they offered, which enabled Evelyn to live independently. Donations may be made to HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 4, 2019