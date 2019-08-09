|
KIEFER- Evelyn Marie Kiefer, 70, of Sparta, IL; born on January 5, 1949 in Sparta, IL; passed away on Thursday July 8, 2019. Friends may call at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m.). Burial will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, IL at a later date. Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019