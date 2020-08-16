1/1
Evelyn Lisac
1926 - 2020
Evelyn Lisac Evelyn Lisac 93 (born September 2, 1926) of Granite City passed August 11 2020 in Granite City. Daughter of the late Ernest and Lela Crowder Reiter. Widow of Frank Lisac (married Nov. 9, 1963) passed August 10, 2011 Survived by son David Lisac Sr. of Granite City, grandchildren Philip Sardigal, Tim Sardigal, Robert griffin, Kara Willingham, David Lisac Jr. Heather Cooley, Derek Lisac. 18 great grandchildren. Sister Doris Cassen and brother James Reiter Preceded by daughter and son in law Anna and Kenny Householder, sister Fleta Jackson Loved all children and liked to play bingo cook for her family Memorial to American Diabetes Association. Visitation: Monday, August 17, 2020 10 am to noon. Private family service noon at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City. Thomas Saksa Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
AUG
17
Service
12:00 PM
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 876-4321
