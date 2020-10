Or Copy this URL to Share

HOLCMANN - Evelyn M. "Evie" Holcmann, 91, of Highland, IL, died October 02, 2020, at her residence in Highland, IL. Private Funeral Mass will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL, Father Paul J. Bonk officiating. Interment: St. Eubaldus Catholic Cemetery, New Douglas, IL. The family will receive friends during a luncheon at St. Gertrude Social Hall on Tuesday at 12 noon. Arr: Spengel-Boulanger FH



