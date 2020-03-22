|
Evelyn Meyer Evelyn "Evie" M. Meyer, nee Kunnemann, 89, of Swansea, IL, born Tuesday, December 23, 1930 in Collinsville, IL, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mercy Rehabilitation Center in Swansea, IL. Evelyn was a business manager for Grant School District and for Meyer Farms. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville IL, EY Chapter P.E.O., Thursday Literary Club and Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was Past President of each of these organizations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. Meyer; whom she married September 15, 1951, parents, Alvin and Anna, nee Kleppisch, Kunnemann; brother, Roy Kunnemann; and sister, Irene Kunnemann. Surviving are her daughters, Anne (Greg) Thomure of Belleville, IL and Jane (Steve) Pulley of Swansea, IL; sister, Gladys (John) Baxter of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Adam and Matthew Thomure, Sarah and Haley Shaak; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces, Susan Dinsmore and Sharon Kunnemann; nephews, Roy Kunnemann, Barry Roziewski and Keith Mason. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great grandma and friend. She enjoyed being surrounded by family. Memorials may be made to the Memorial Hospital Foundation or E.Y. Chapter P.E.O. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Services: Out of respect and concern for our friends and family, it is with heavy hearts, we have decided the funeral services and burial for Evelyn Meyer will be private. We want to be mindful of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and do not want to put anyone at risk. A Celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020