Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leesman Funeral Home
326 South Main
Dupo, IL 62239
618-286-4511
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Range
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Range

Send Flowers
Evelyn Range Obituary
RANGE- Evelyn Duella "Bo" Range, 89 years old of Waterloo, IL, passed away on March 3, 2020 at Scenic Nursing and Rehab Center, in Herculaneum, MO. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. with Roger Reid officiating. Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -