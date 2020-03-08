|
RANGE- Evelyn Duella "Bo" Range, 89 years old of Waterloo, IL, passed away on March 3, 2020 at Scenic Nursing and Rehab Center, in Herculaneum, MO. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. with Roger Reid officiating. Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020