SCHAAKE - Evelyn D. Schaake,85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away after a short illness Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9-11am at Immanuel U.M.C. with a memorial service to follow at 11am on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the church. Her body was donated to the Washington University School of Medicine according to her wishes. Arrangements handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020