Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel U.M.C.
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel U.M.C.
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Schaake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Schaake

Send Flowers
Evelyn Schaake Obituary
SCHAAKE - Evelyn D. Schaake,85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away after a short illness Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9-11am at Immanuel U.M.C. with a memorial service to follow at 11am on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the church. Her body was donated to the Washington University School of Medicine according to her wishes. Arrangements handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -