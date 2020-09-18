Evelyn Schumacher

SCHUMACHER - Evelyn M. "Evie" Schumacher, 95 of Hamel, IL, passed away September 15, 2020. Private Family Visitation will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL. Graveside Service open to family and friends will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required and social distancing. Arrangements handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.



