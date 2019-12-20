|
Evelyn Votoupal Evelyn "Lyn" Votoupal, age 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home. Lyn was born on January 11, 1951 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Newton Elmo Renfro Sr. and Delta (Piles) Renfro. On January 18, 1974, Lyn married Rudolph Kenneth Votoupal, the love of her life at SIUE Chapel, Edwardsville, IL. Rudolph passed away on August 10, 2013. Lyn graduated with her BSN from the University of Missouri- St. Louis. She retired from SSM Healthcare as registered nurse after many years of dedicated service. Lyn was a member and past president of PTA and also a member of the Lions Club. Lyn was a world traveler and she enjoyed going on more than thirty cruises. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Lyn loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents and husband, Lyn was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Luce. She is survived by her loving children, Michael (Joanna) Reed of Lakeside, CA, Dennis (Heather) Jolly of Granite City, IL and Heather Rawls of Cottleville, MO; step-children, Rudolph Votoupal of Granite City, IL and Randy (Jack) Anderson of Meeker, OK; brother, Newton Renfro Jr. of TX; proud grandmother to David England, Jessica England, Chase Reed, Jack Reed, Max Reed, Luke Priefer and Jessica Jolly; proud great-grandmother to Callista England-Treat and Ryder Jolly; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: will be held from 5-8pm. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Funeral: In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Lyn will be laid to rest next to Rudolph at Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019