Everett Newell Appleton, Jr., 80, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Everett was born September 7, 1939 in Brighton, MA. He was a technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Everett was a lifelong Boston Red Sox Fan and after leaving the service, he tried out for Major League Baseball and was offered a position to play AAA baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed golfing and following his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events, accomplishments, and ceremonies. One of Everett's favorite things to do was to babysit and spoil all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all his family. Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Alice May (nee Brown) Appleton. Surviving are his loving wife, Brigitte Appleton, nee Hamann; siblings, Alice Donahue, Mary (Edward) Parry, Barbara Gifford, and George (Judy) Appleton; daughter, Sylvia (Keith) Schnug; step-daughters, Beverly (Jose) Sosa and Patricia (Tom) Wiegert; grandchildren, Haley Schnug, Ethan Schnug, Jason (Angie) Shinn, Aaron Shinn, Brigitte Wiegert, Joseph Wiegert, and Megan Wiegert; and great-grandchildren, Kingsly Shinn and Easton Shinn. Memorials may be made to at cancer.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Burial with full military honors will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020