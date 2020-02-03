Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
2900 Sheridan Road
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Appleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Appleton


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett Appleton Obituary
Everett Newell Appleton, Jr., 80, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Everett was born September 7, 1939 in Brighton, MA. He was a technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Everett was a lifelong Boston Red Sox Fan and after leaving the service, he tried out for Major League Baseball and was offered a position to play AAA baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed golfing and following his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events, accomplishments, and ceremonies. One of Everett's favorite things to do was to babysit and spoil all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all his family. Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Alice May (nee Brown) Appleton. Surviving are his loving wife, Brigitte Appleton, nee Hamann; siblings, Alice Donahue, Mary (Edward) Parry, Barbara Gifford, and George (Judy) Appleton; daughter, Sylvia (Keith) Schnug; step-daughters, Beverly (Jose) Sosa and Patricia (Tom) Wiegert; grandchildren, Haley Schnug, Ethan Schnug, Jason (Angie) Shinn, Aaron Shinn, Brigitte Wiegert, Joseph Wiegert, and Megan Wiegert; and great-grandchildren, Kingsly Shinn and Easton Shinn. Memorials may be made to at cancer.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Burial with full military honors will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schildknecht Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -