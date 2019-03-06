|
|
|
EVERETT CARL BEATTIE- Everett Beattie, 88, of Sparta, passed away at 1:40 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sparta Community Hospital in Sparta, Illinois.Visitation will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Thursday from 5 pm until 8 pm and on Friday from 8 am until 10 am. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Sparta,. Arr are under the care of Wilson's Funeral home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
