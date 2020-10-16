1/1
Everett Lee Haas
1952 - 2020
Everett Lee Haas
October 12, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Everett Lee Haas, 68 years of Belleville, IL, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his residence in Belleville, IL. He was born September 29, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL.
Lee had worked as a corrections officer in St. Clair County and later worked at Amax Zinc. Lee never met a stranger and loved to talk. He was a big supporter of St. Jude's. He had an incredible memory, remembering birth dates and anniversaries. He was a World War II historian and he served in the Marine Corps in North Carolina and Cuba.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the members of the Belleville police department for their friendship to Lee, their kindness and compassion and for their service to the community.
Surviving are three brothers, David (Suzanne) Haas, James (Marty) Haas and Richard (Sue) Haas, his sister, Barbara (Marcus) Teng, his nieces and nephews, Ryan (Emily) Haas, Beth (Jeff) Wilson, Claire Teng, Caroline Teng and Catherine Teng, his great nieces and great nephews, Caden and Maclayne Wilson & Amelia and Adrian Haas, along with other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Pius and Lois Marie, nee O'Dell, Haas;
Graveside services followed by military honors will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with Deacon Jim Law, officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to gather on the parking lot behind the office at the cemetery at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Interment will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leesman Funeral Home
7 East Mill
Millstadt, IL 62260
618-476-1000
