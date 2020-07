SHEWMAKE - Everett Lee Shewmake, 76, of White Hall, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 10, 1944, in Alton. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.



