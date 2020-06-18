Evon Lanman Evon Lanman of Swansea IL, born July 11, 1925 in Cambria, IL, died Monday, June 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Estel E. Lanman, her parents, Neal and Irene, nee Fletcher, Van Hoose, Brothers, William (Bill) Van Hoose and John Van Hoose and sister Jeannine Kramer. Surviving are her loving children, Neil Lanman (Jeanne), Kathy Bakay (John), Kenneth Lanman (Maxine) and Kevin Lanman (Robin). She is survived ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Lila Moose (Robert) and Judy Campbell. Evon was a graduate of Belleville Township High School, class of 1942. She attended the First Methodist Church in Collinsville, IL until her move to Belleville in 1990. She later attended St Matthew's Methodist Church in Belleville, IL. Evon worked eight years, 1956 to 1964, at Emerson Electric Co. in Washington Park, IL and then in the Florissant, MO location. She then worked twenty four years at Scott Air Force Base, primarily in the Office of Base Chief of Personnel. She enjoyed the many friendships made in these work places and will be sadly missed by these old friends. Evon retired in 1989 and in her retirement years she found much pleasure in participating in programs offered by SWIC and Services for Older People (PSOP), particularly the exercise program. She also volunteered at the PSOP and at the Belleville Chamber of Commerce. These activities provided opportunities to do meaningful work and also to make new friends. This added so much to her later years. Evon's interests were centered on her home and family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was proud of every one. She loved telling stories about them. Evon loved traveling, reading, gardening and trying her hand at various arts and crafts. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 333 Salem Place, Ste 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or the Alzheimer's Association. Service: At her request, Evon was cremated. Private graveside services will be held.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.