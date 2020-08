Or Copy this URL to Share

MARKS JR. - Fate Marks, Jr., 72, of E. St. Louis, IL departed this life on July 31, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Visitation service will be at 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon Friday, August 7, 2020 at Teat Chapel, 10419 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL. Service will follow at 12:00 noon. Arrangements handled by Teat Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation.



