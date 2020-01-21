|
Fay Lasley Fay Leon "Les" Lasley, 90, of Belleville, IL, born March 23, 1929, in Winchester, Indiana, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Les was a United States Air Force veteran and served his country from 1948 1974 retiring as a Master Sergeant. He went on to work for Scott Credit Union for 36 years. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Les was an avid Cardinal Baseball Fan. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Debbie Bartlett and Lynette Koch; a son, Roy Koch; his parents, Rolland I. and Hazel E., Lasley; two sisters, Ruby (Earl) Clapp, and Frances Robbins; and three brothers, Gerald Lasley, Marvin Lasley and Lloyd Lasley. Surviving are his wife of nearly 45 years, Wilma D. (Koch) Lasley, whom he married on May 6, 1975; his children, Debbie (Bill) Rogge, Brian (Janey) Lasley, Robena "Beanie" (Terry) Keck, Linda Briggs, and a son-in-law, David Bartlett; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Church Metro East, 4180 Smelting Works Road, Swansea, IL, 62226. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Mike Fowler and Pastor Robena Keck officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020