AKERS- Faye Lanius nee Akers 91 of Belleville, IL., formerly of Cahokia, IL., born May 21, 1928 in Como, TN., passed away on January 21, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Allen Miller officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery in Cottage Grove, TN.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020