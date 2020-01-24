|
|
Faye Lanius Faye Lanius nee Akers 91 of Belleville, IL., formerly of Cahokia, IL., born May 21, 1928 in Como, TN., passed away on January 21, 2020 at Dammert Geriatric Center in Belleville, IL. Faye was a longtime member of Cahokia Park United Methodist Church . Faye was preceded in death by her parents William C. and Etta M. nee Powers, Akers, two sisters Aleene Clemmons and Pauline Akers and one brother Edward Akers. Surviving are her loving husband of 72 years Joe H. Lanius of Belleville, IL. her children Debbie (Tom) Hilton of Manchester, MO., Joe (Janet) Lanius of Belleville, IL., Kim (Dennis) Brush of O'Fallon, IL. Grandchildren Katie (Tim Hammond) Lanius of Grinnell, IA., Brad (Jenny) Lanius of St. Louis, MO., Sam Brush of St. Charles, MO., Kristen Brush of Carbondale, IL., Patrick Haverman of Scottsdale, AZ., Melissa Haverman of Valley Park, MO., Sabrina (Matt Galle) Hilton of Madison, WI., Marshall (Mira Luna) Hilton of Portland, OR., Ramsey Hilton of Boston, MA. Great grandson Oliver Hilton Galle. Faye was a dear cousin, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church in Columbia, IL. Service: Visitation will be on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Allen Miller officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery in Cottage Grove, TN.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020