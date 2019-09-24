|
Faye Shoemaker Faye Stamper Shoemaker born January 22, 1943 in Olive Hill, KY, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home. Faye moved to Granite City IL, in June of 1964. Faye had two children from a previous marriage to Lowell Burton; they were married October, 1961 in Olive Hill, KY. Keith A. (Josie) Burton of Granite City, IL and Lola A. Burton from Little Rock, AR. Faye is also survived by her 5 grandchildren; Carey Burton, Randee Curry, Andy Burton, Jessee (Curry) Jordan and Matthew Burton. Faye Later married Thomas W. Shoemaker in Feb. of 1994. They made their home also in the Granite City area. They loved to travel, mainly to where they would find a beach. Both enjoyed trying to keep their home a place they could be proud of. They enjoyed going to church at Grace Baptist in Granite City, IL. Faye made this her church family and loved the time she spent with the many friends she made at this church. Faye was preceded in death by her father and mother; James and Mildred Buckner Stamper of Olive Hill, KY, her grandparents Warnie and Nannie Cheeks Buckner, Henry and Lula Fisher Stamper of Olive Hill KY, one sister Elizabeth Ann Stamper and brother-in-law Rev. Hertis Stone of Mansfield, OH. Faye has one brother living James (Joann) Stamper. Tom, James and Faye enjoyed going out for breakfast on average of 3 times a week where they would catch up on their daily lives. They truly enjoyed the social time with each other. Jim was our one of our best friends. Through the garden of life Faye sowed her seeds of life with much love, kindness, hope and faith. Now at the end of Faye's life she has reaped her harvest of eternal life with her heavenly father. Faye will rejoice in the promise that she is with her heavenly family and her Father Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Grace Baptist Church. Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Service: In celebration of Faye's life, visitation will continue on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards Street in Granite City with Dr. Daniel Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019