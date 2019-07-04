Ferdinand Voelkel Ferdinand "Charley" J. Voelkel, Jr., 89, of Belleville, Illinois, born on July 10, 1929, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 28, 2019, at Caseyville Nursing and Rehab, Caseyville, Illinois. Ferdinand worked as a mover and salesman for Robert J. Gooding Truck Service. He was a loving father, and he enjoyed watching Gaither Music videos. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, nee Garrett, Voelkel, whom he married on June 29, 1951, and who passed away on September 2, 2011; his parents, Ferdinand, Sr. and Jeannetta, nee Rhodes, Voelkel; and his brother, Clyde Voelkel. Surviving are his three children, David Voelkel and Erin Voelkel, both of Belleville, Illinois, and Daniel Voelkel of Waterloo, Illinois; six grandchildren, Mason, Minor, Emilee, Victoria, Alexis, and Morgan; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Belleville, Illinois; American Parkinson Disease Association - Greater St. Louis Chapter, Chesterfield, Missouri; or Apostolic Church of Belleville, Belleville, Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois, with the Reverend George Szabolcsi officiating. Interment will be private at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 4, 2019