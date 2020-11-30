1/1
Ferdinand "Ferd" W. Roth
1932 - 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Ferdinand "Ferd" William Roth, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 25th in Belleville, IL. He was born in Belleville, IL, to Ferdinand and Amelia Roth on March 9, 1932.
Ferdinand was a local operating engineer for IUOE Local 520 for over 50 years. He was incredibly active; he kept busy as a Scout Master and a coach. He also enjoyed playing sports, singing in the choir at St. Henry's and Metro East Community Chorale, plus he was a talented wood worker. But above all, he was a man of faith and he loved his family dearly.
Preceding him in death are his beloved wife Patricia (nee Meyer) Roth and his parents, Ferdinand and Amelia Roth.
Surviving family includes his three sons, Jim (Lisa) Roth, Joe (Jo Ann) Roth, and John (Julie) Roth; grand-children, Alison, Jake, Josh (Kellsie), Jessica (Steven), Emily, & Joel; great grand-children, Troy & Sullivan; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Ferd will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Mercy, located at 300 N 60th St, Belleville, IL 62223.
Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 5315 W. Main St. Belleville, IL 62226 with Father Kenneth York officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Due to Covid restrictions, the visitation is limited to family and close friends and will follow CDC guidelines limiting the number of visitors at any one time.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
I knew Ferd from St. Paul's.. I'm an employee there. Sorry for your loss, he'll be greatly missed.
Margaret Schrauth
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
We really enjoyed Ferd's wonderful personality and his love of music. He had a terrific bass voice and brightened up the room with his smile. We are so sorry for your loss and send our sincere condolences to the family. - Ken Hise, President, Metro East Community Chorale.
Ken Hise
Acquaintance
