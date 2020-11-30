Ferdinand "Ferd" W. RothMarch 9, 1932 - November 25, 2020Belleville, Illinois - Ferdinand "Ferd" William Roth, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 25th in Belleville, IL. He was born in Belleville, IL, to Ferdinand and Amelia Roth on March 9, 1932.Ferdinand was a local operating engineer for IUOE Local 520 for over 50 years. He was incredibly active; he kept busy as a Scout Master and a coach. He also enjoyed playing sports, singing in the choir at St. Henry's and Metro East Community Chorale, plus he was a talented wood worker. But above all, he was a man of faith and he loved his family dearly.Preceding him in death are his beloved wife Patricia (nee Meyer) Roth and his parents, Ferdinand and Amelia Roth.Surviving family includes his three sons, Jim (Lisa) Roth, Joe (Jo Ann) Roth, and John (Julie) Roth; grand-children, Alison, Jake, Josh (Kellsie), Jessica (Steven), Emily, & Joel; great grand-children, Troy & Sullivan; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Ferd will be greatly missed by all who knew him.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Mercy, located at 300 N 60th St, Belleville, IL 62223.Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 5315 W. Main St. Belleville, IL 62226 with Father Kenneth York officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Due to Covid restrictions, the visitation is limited to family and close friends and will follow CDC guidelines limiting the number of visitors at any one time.