Fern Ella (Mueller) Quirin Fern Quirin, 89, of Smithton, IL, born November 20, 1929, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Quirin was a homemaker but also worked at a dress factory, a shoe factory and was a substitute worker at the United States Post Office in Smithton, IL. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Smithton, IL, and belonged to the quilting club at the church. She was a founding member of both the Smithton American Legion Auxiliary and the Smithton Sportsman Club Auxiliary, where she loved to fish. Fern was an avid card player, enjoying Euchre and Pinochle, and played in many card groups. She also loved to cook and bake. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Bernard "Ben" A. Quirin, whom she married on June 25, 1947 in Smithton IL, and who died on October 30, 1999; her parents, Myron E. and Ella H., nee Maxfield, Mueller; and a brother, Pete Mueller. Surviving are her daughter, Jane Looney of O'Fallon, IL; two grandchildren, Scott (Michelle) Looney of Troy, IL, and Jenny Looney-Thomas (William "Greg" Thomas) of Anaheim Hills, CA; and three great-grandchildren, Erin Rose Looney, Paige Ellen Looney, and Ryan Bennett Looney. Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton Senior Center or to the Smithton Sportsman Club. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL, with Father Stan Konieczny officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Smithton, IL. Arrangements by GEORGE RENNER & SONS FUNERAL HOME, SMITHTON, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary