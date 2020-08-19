1/1
Fern Moehle
1926 - 2020
Fern Moehle Mrs. Fern M. Moehle of Nashville, IL departed this life at Washington County Hospital Extended Care in Nashville, IL on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 7:19 PM. She had attained the age of 94 years, 6 months and 11 days. Mrs. Moehle was born on February 5, 1926 in Addieville, IL the daughter of Phillip and Ella (nee Becker) Lichtenfels. She was united in marriage to David Moehle on October 17, 1948 at Zion United Church of Christ in Addieville, IL and he preceded her in death on February 18, 1997. Fern worked at First National Bank in Nashville, IL from 1974 to 1988 and then at the City Hall, retiring in 1995. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Nashville where she was active with the Dorcus Circle and the church choir. She volunteered for the Washington County Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and Meals on Wheels. Left to mourn her passing is her daughter, Kathryn Wesselman and husband Larry of Mascoutah, IL; two grandchildren, Rachel Mosbarger and husband Andrew and Berta Dillard; great grandson, James; sister, Charlene Underwood of Brentwood, TN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters, Mildred Weeke and Norma Sachteleben. Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the St. Paul Scholarship Fund or St. Paul United Church of Christ and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home, who is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com. Service: Private funeral services will be held at the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Nashville, IL with Pastor Beverly Kahle officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no public services held.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
