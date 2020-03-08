|
|
Fidencia Roosevans Fidencia Aida Roosevans, nee Alfonso-Borrego, of Collinsville, Ill., born November 16, 1928 in Guira de Melena, Cuba was called home to heaven March 6, 2020. Aida and her late husband Monty travelled for many years before settling in Collinsville in 1958 where they built their family home. Aida was a homemaker, a seamstress, and had a real passion for cooking. She shared those cooking talents by working in several area restaurants in the local area - Howard Johnson's and The Round Table restaurants in Collinsville and Tony's Restaurant in downtown St. Louis until she retired in June 1992. Aida also had flare for gardening, which she shared for many years with her husband. Aida had many interests besides gardening: most important to her was spending time with her family and being involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities. She also loved to play bingo at the Firemen's Hall in Collinsville where she had many dear friends whom she had known for over 35 years. Her very special friends, Sandy Cseley, Janet Paris, and Maria Gomez were her bingo partners. She and her late husband Monty were former members of the Moose Lodge in Caseyville for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbeto and Ana Borrago; the love of her life and best friend Montagu "Monty" Roosevans, whom she married August 10, 1946 in Havana, Cuba; brothers Adalberto Borrego and Orlando Borrego; and sisters Maria Malloy, Sulema Borrego, and Xiomara Borrego. Aida is survived by her daughter, Melinda (Jerry) Parker of O'Fallon, Ill., son Joseph (Lori) RoosEvans of Troy, Ill., granddaughter Felicia (fiancé Brantley Barrows) Parker who was the love of her life, grandson Aidan Roosevans who was a joy to be around, and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Bellamy Barrows whom she absolutely adored. Also surviving are brothers Ordonel Borrego and Omero Borrego, sisters Gardenia Padron and Erba Borrego, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews in Cuba, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico - plus many great neighbors and friends. Memorial donation are suggested to American Diabetes Association or and will be accepted at the funeral home. Post a condolence or share a memory at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: 11:00 am 12:30 pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon. Funeral: Procession will depart Wolfersberger Funeral Home at 12:30 pm, Wednesday, for a Graveside Committal Service to begin at 1:15 pm at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo., with Deacon Dennis Vander Ven officiating. Wolfersberger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020