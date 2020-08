BOX - Flora Dean Box ,70 , born January 6, 1950 of McDonough, Georgia, departed this life Sunday, August 9, 2020. Visitation will be at 10am followed by the Funeral Service at 11am August 22, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will be at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery at 1pm. Arrangements handled by Officer Funeral Home



