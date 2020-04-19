Florence Koesterer Florence Marie Koesterer, nee Daubach, 89, of Belleville, IL, born November 10, 1930, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Koesterer worked as a waitress, then for the Belleville Shoe Factory, and finally, as a cook for 20 years at the former Calvin Johnson Nursing Home, Belleville, IL. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1739. She enjoyed baking cookies and spending time with her grandchildren. Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Theodore G. Koesterer, whom she married on September 27, 1952 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and who died on May 7, 2005; her parents, Martin and Florence, nee Bechtoldt, Daubach; two brothers, Martin Daubach, and Francis Daubach; two sisters, Connie (Frederick) Engel and Shirley Moe; and a son-in-law, Jim Duby. Surviving are two daughters, Charlotte Koesterer of Belleville, IL, and Cheryl (Anthony) Duby-Pacewic of Swansea, IL; five grandchildren, James (Pam) Duby, and their children, Samantha and Marcus Duby, Chad (Bour) Duby, and their children, Carissa and Charles Duby, Lauren (Patrick) Lee, and their children, Mila and Cade Lee, Mindy Duby, and Jordan (Abby) Duby, and their son, Nicholas Duby; a step-grandchild, Morgan Pacewic; two sisters-in-law, Maureen Daubach and Karen Koesterer; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020.