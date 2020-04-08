|
|
Florence Lickenbrock Florence R. Lickenbrock, nee Behrmann, 88, of St. Libory, IL, born February 23, 1932 in St. Libory, IL died Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Florence was a homemaker and former cafeteria cook who started the lunch program at St. Libory Grade School where she worked for 23 years. She was a member of St. Liborius Church, St. Liborius Rosary Sodality, American Legion Auxiliary, charter member of the Daughters of Isabella and Catholic Holy Family Society. Florence enjoyed traveling, quilting, playing Euchre (even if the points didn't add up) and dominoes. She waged a lifetime crusade against the squirrels in the backyard to save her pecans. She was wonderful in the kitchen and delighted her grandchildren with her homemade treats including cinnamon rolls, butter cookies, crust-less pumpkin and rhubarb pies, lasagna on every holiday and never letting one go home without a Nestle Crunch bar (or two). She loved dressing the concrete goose on her front porch for every occasion, a love that has been passed down to her great granddaughter, Kendall. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, John Lickenbrock, whom she married October 14, 1950 and who died on July 18, 1999, a son, David, in infancy, her parents, John and Mary, nee Hummert, Behrmann, two brothers, Ralph and Robert Behrmann, seven sisters, Eleanor Luechtefeld, Esther Middendorf, Lillian Bullard, Mildred Kramper, Mary Ann McClain, Adella Wombacher, Ruth Nobe and dear friend, Bert Dueker. Surviving are four children, Geralyn (Tony) Erwin of Belleville, IL, Dale (Kathy) Lickenbrock of Freeburg, IL, Jane (John) Kramper of St. Libory, IL and Wayne Lickenbrock and friend, Stacey Annen of Freeburg, IL; seven grandchildren, Kyle (Shannon) Lickenbrock, Brittney (Steve) Galle, Jessica (Doug) Zerjal, Megan and Neil Kramper, Jayde and Austin Lickenbrock; two step grandchildren, Riley and Quinn Zerjal; three great-grandchildren, Kendall and Grant Galle, Grayson Lickenbrock;. a sister, Gladys Seering of Mascoutah, IL; two sisters-in-law, Elsie Behrmann and Elvidine Behrmann, both of Belleville, IL; one brother-in-law, Otto (Elgene) Lickenbrock of St. Louis, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Memorials may be made to Alzheimers and Related Disorders Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue Suite 1700, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at St. Liborius Catholic Cemetery with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020