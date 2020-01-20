Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Florence Voegele
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Childhood Catholic Church
Florence Voegele


1924 - 2020
Florence Voegele Obituary
Florence R. Voegele Florence R. Voegele, nee Kehrer, 95 of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 7, 1924 in Mascoutah, IL died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker, a former beautician, a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL, HCCCW, former member of St. Albert The Great parish in Fairview Heights for 40 years, V.F.W. Auxiliary and Mascoutah Women of the Moose. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Stella, nee Curry, Kehrer, her husband, Cornelius F. "Cornie" Voegele whom she married in Paderborn, IL on Dec. 30, 1947 and who died March 20, 2005, a daughter, Barbara in infancy, a son, Donald Voegele, a grandson, Daniel F. Voegele, Jr., four sisters, Ethel Keller, June Pratt, Irma Hankammer, Stella Kehrer; five brothers, Louis, Edward, Russell, Robert and Herman Kehrer. Surviving are her children, Dennis (Jane) Voegele of Columbia, IL, Mary (Ron) Hazen of Omaha, NE, Daniel (Robin) Voegele of Belleville, IL, Margie (Kent) Berry of Mascoutah, IL; a daughter-in-law, Keitha Voegele of Mascoutah, IL; 14 grandchildren, Pam Voegele, Denise Voegele, Mary Pat (Joseph) Krump, Dennis L. Voegele, Jr., Leah (Dean) Bantz, Matthew (Kiley) Voegele, Michael (Kelcy) Voegele, Michelle (Mike) Powell, Karen (Matt) Dietz, Kelly (Ryan) Suydam, David (Mary) Hazen, Kate Hazen, Nicholas (Stephanie) Berry, Christopher Berry; 22 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Pearl (Rod) Rodriquez, Evelyn Kreher, Joyce Massman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Capital Campaign or in the form of Masses. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation:was held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL from 3-7pm. A prayer service was held 3 PM Sunday. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 20, 2020
