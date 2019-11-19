|
|
Floriann M. Timmermann Floriann Timmermann, age 84, of St. Rose, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Breese. She was born April 22, 1935 in Highland, a daughter of the late August and Mary, nee Schumacher, Buehne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Timmermann, Sr., whom she married October 5, 1955 at St. Rose Catholic Church and who died June 27, 1993; a daughter in infancy, Anna Marie Timmermann; sister, Mary Jane Timmermann and husband Vic; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Margaret Timmermann, Clara Mae Timmermann, Vernon Kombrink, August Timmermann, John and Rita Timmermann, Stanley Timmermann, Matthew "Hammer" Timmermann, and James "Doc" Timmermann; and a brother, Gervase "Gerp" Buehne. Surviving are her children, Barb (Joe) McNamara of Breese, Bill (Sandy) Timmermann, of St. Rose, and Betsy (Ed) Faust of St. Rose; grandchildren, Mark (Julie) McNamara, Lauren (Jim) Gaudion, Billy (Sheila) Timmermann, Amy (Brian) Diekemper, Sarah Faust, and Elyse Faust; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Lainey McNamara, William, Henry, and Vincent Timmermann, Sadie and Kassidy Diekemper; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Nick Timmermann of St. Rose, Marcel "Lefty" (Doris) Timmermann of Breese, Albert Timmermann of Breese, Mary Kombrink of O'Fallon, Annie Timmermann of St. Rose, and Norma Buehne of St. Rose; brother, David (Marilyn) Buehne of St. Rose; and nieces and nephews. Floriann was the co owner of Timmermann Milk Service in St. Rose, and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, Daughters of Isabella Precious Blood Circle 718, St. Rose Development Club, and a former member of the Mater Dei Catholic High School Foundation. Her hobbies include working, shopping, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, Mater Dei Catholic High School Foundation, or the Cedarhurst of Breese Activity Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, St. Rose.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019