Florine Kassing Florine Elsie Kassing, 100, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, passed away Sunday, February 9 th , 2020. She was born July 1 st , 1919 in Lenzburg, Illinois to Gustav and Eleanor (Stenzel) Gruenewald. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alfred Kassing, son, Alfred "Butch" Kassing, great-grandson, Kenneth Kassing, Jr., and son-in-law, James Hurt. Florine is survived by daughter, Shirley Hurt of Thonotosassa, Florida, sister-in-law, Marcia Kassing-Merchut of Fairview Heights, Illinois, grandchildren, Alfred "Butchie" Kassing, Robert "Bob" Kassing, Kenny (Sharon) Kassing, Sr., James (Ashley) Hurt, Jr., Penny Hurt, and great-grandchildren, Samantha and Andrew Kassing, Ricky, Jennifer, and Ryan Nelson, Alexis and Adyn Hurt. Florine was devoted to her family, was at one time on the Fairview Heights Advisory Board and also a former board member of the Fairview Heights Senior Citizens Board, holding the titles of Vice President, Chaplin and Treasurer. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice. Visitation: will be Wednesday, February 12 th , 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: service will be Thursday, February 13 th , 2020 at 10:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois, with an additional visitation one hour prior to services. Interment will be private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020