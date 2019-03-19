Floyd E. Albers Floyd Albers, 89, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 6:09 am, at his home. He was born on July 23, 1929 in Wood River, IL, the son of Harry Albers and Dulla Albers- Snipe. On June 24, 1949 he married Reta Miller in East Alton, IL. Floyd served his country in the United States National Guard right out of high school in 1948 until they were activated in 1951. He then served in the Army during the Korean Conflict as a Staff Sergeant from 1951 until 1953. He worked for Alton Box Board/ Jefferson Smurfit for 37 and 1/2 years, and retired as an instrument repairman. He attended the Community Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights, and was a member of the Bethalto and Wood River Seniors. He loved gardening, mowing, reading, traveling; especially going on cruises, and listening to all types of music. Floyd never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to anyone that he met. He was survived by his wife, Reta Albers of Bethalto, IL; two children, Bruce Albers (Denise) of Rosewood Heights, Il and Marcia Bacus (Edward) of Bethalto, IL; 4 grandchildren, Stacie Eastham (Ron), Caleb Albers, Sam Walker (Whitney), and Seth Albers; as well as 13 great grandchildren. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leroy and Lester Albers; and a sister, Cleora Williams Memorials may be made to the Commuinty Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights or Vaughn Hill Church of Christ. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL. Funeral: services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home, with burial following at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf

