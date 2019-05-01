Floyd "Dean" Castleman Floyd "Dean" Castleman, age 90, passed on to be with Our Lord on April 28, 2019, at The Colonnade Senior Living in O'Fallon, Illinois. Dean was born December 29, 1928 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to David Floyd and Ida, nee Estes, Castleman. He grew up in Creve Coeur, Illinois, and attended Pekin High School, Pekin, Ill. Dean continued his studies at The George Washington University and Bradley University. Enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1950, Dean was a pilot, flying cargo missions all over the world, including being stationed in Vietnam in 1970-71. After 28 years, Dean retired as a full Colonel, and then went on to work as a marketing manager for Boeing for another 20 years. As an athlete, Dean was an accomplished golfer; he played softball, and was a runner into his 70's. Dean worked out almost daily at the O'Fallon YMCA until well into his 80's. Dean and Lita have been members of O'Fallon First United Methodist Church, where they attended church services as well as Bible study. He leaves behind his beautiful wife, Lita Susan, whom he was married to for 66 years. He used to sing her 'their' song, "Because of You." He also is survived by his two daughters, Lori Ann Castleman of Tampa, Florida, and Linda Susan (Kevin) O'Berry, of Glendale, Arizona; two granddaughters, Lauren Moore and Kristen O'Berry; and great-grandson, Rhys Moore. Post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 7:00 pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. Funeral: 10:00 am, Monday, May 6, 2019 at O'Fallon First United Methodist Church, 504 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, Illinois. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, on the banks of the Mississippi River, St. Louis, Mo. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2019