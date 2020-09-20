Floyd Fisher

FISHER - Floyd "Toby" Fisher, age 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his residence. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. A private family service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 21, at the funeral home with Pastor Kent Schuette officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to St. Jude's Hospital, Shriners Hospital or the Immanuel Methodist Church Prayer Garden. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardsville, IL



