Floyd Lautenschlaeger
1925 - 2020
Floyd Lautenschlaeger Floyd E. Lautenschlaeger of Red Bud, IL, formerly of Mascoutah, IL, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was 94 years old. Floyd was born October 9, 1925, in Engelmann Township, IL. He married Cecilia "Woody" Lanter in 1947 at St. Pius Church in St. Louis, MO, and they were married for 73 years. Floyd and his brother Glenn had a partnership in farming for 27 years in dairy and grains. In 1974 they terminated their partnership, and Floyd grain farmed until he retired in 1988. Floyd and Cecilia were very active in both deaf programs in Jacksonville, IL, where their son Guy went to school for 13 years, and the seniors in Mascoutah where they delivered senior meals for 23 years. Floyd was very active in many farm organizations over the years and held many different church offices at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah. He was a lifetime member there until he and Cecilia moved in 2008 to Red Bud, IL, to live close to their children. He was preceded in death by bot of his parents Fred and Anita (Seibert) Lautenschlaeger; his son Lynn; and brothers Glenn, Warren, and Carl. He is survived by his beloved wife Cecilia "Woody" (Lanter) Lautenschlaeger; his children and sons-in-law Betty & Rocky Logston of Red Bud, IL, Alice & Gordon Arras of Columbia, IL, and Guy Lautenshlaeger of Red Bud, IL; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund, 101 S. Railway St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or St. John Lutheran Church, 508 Bloom St., Red Bud, IL 62278. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the church. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks to enter the church and observe social distancing. Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Thursday, Aug. 20 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Nebel and Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Green Mount Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Beloved Family
So many beautiful memories & photos through the years. Our recent phone conversations are cherished, Sharing laughter,prayers, memories & his great love for Aunt Woody (pet name), & his family is an example of what being a "family"really means. Thank you Uncle Floyd for being my uncle. Thoughts & prayers are with my cousins & their families. Judith Littlefield, niece, daughter of Norman Lanter.
Judith Littleield
Family
August 18, 2020
Such a wonderful man to talk to and have as not just a neighbor but a wonderful friend as well. Spoke with him this past week and he was bragging on his family and his deep love for Woody. I will miss his chuckle and his stories. Sympathy to you all. Douglas Family
Joe/Lin Douglas
August 18, 2020
Floyd & Woody were wonderful neighbors to us. I just talked to Floyd several weeks ago. He talked about his love for his wife and family. He was so blessed to have you all; especially as he and Woody were getting up in years. I will cherish our conversation. Rest in peace dear friend, my sincerest condolences to Woody & Family.
Sharon Weier
Friend
August 18, 2020
Floyd was a second grandpa to me. I will miss him very much, but never forget him.
Elizabeth Hazzard
Family
August 17, 2020
I grew up hearing Floyd’s name. I’m the daughter of Doris and Otto Grab. My sympathy to the family.
June Benedick
Friend
