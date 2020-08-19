Floyd Lautenschlaeger Floyd E. Lautenschlaeger of Red Bud, IL, formerly of Mascoutah, IL, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was 94 years old. Floyd was born October 9, 1925, in Engelmann Township, IL. He married Cecilia "Woody" Lanter in 1947 at St. Pius Church in St. Louis, MO, and they were married for 73 years. Floyd and his brother Glenn had a partnership in farming for 27 years in dairy and grains. In 1974 they terminated their partnership, and Floyd grain farmed until he retired in 1988. Floyd and Cecilia were very active in both deaf programs in Jacksonville, IL, where their son Guy went to school for 13 years, and the seniors in Mascoutah where they delivered senior meals for 23 years. Floyd was very active in many farm organizations over the years and held many different church offices at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah. He was a lifetime member there until he and Cecilia moved in 2008 to Red Bud, IL, to live close to their children. He was preceded in death by bot of his parents Fred and Anita (Seibert) Lautenschlaeger; his son Lynn; and brothers Glenn, Warren, and Carl. He is survived by his beloved wife Cecilia "Woody" (Lanter) Lautenschlaeger; his children and sons-in-law Betty & Rocky Logston of Red Bud, IL, Alice & Gordon Arras of Columbia, IL, and Guy Lautenshlaeger of Red Bud, IL; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund, 101 S. Railway St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or St. John Lutheran Church, 508 Bloom St., Red Bud, IL 62278. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the church. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks to enter the church and observe social distancing. Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Thursday, Aug. 20 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Nebel and Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Green Mount Cemetery, Belleville, IL.