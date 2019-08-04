|
Floyd Sudholt Floyd V. Sudholt, 81, of Aviston, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born on November 7, 1937 in Aviston, the son of Anton F. and Dora (Alberternst) Sudholt. He married Betty French on January 27, 1962 in Lebanon and she preceded him in death in 1979. He married Pat Toeben at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Trenton on April 7, 1995 and she survives in Breese. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Bryan (Teresa) Sudholt of Aviston, Karla (Dan) Fuehne of Aviston, Susan (Robb) Kissel of North Haven, Connecticut, Dinah (special friend Paul Toennies ) Sudholt of Aviston, Steve Richards of Chicago, and Terry (Theresa) Richards of Aviston; eighteen grandchildren: Tony Sudholt and fiancé Sarah Pollmann, Liz Sudholt, Jake Sudholt, Spencer Fuehne and special friend Laura Matrisciano, Holden Fuehne, Quincy Fuehne and special friend Adam Rogan, Hayden, Parker, Maeve, Oliver Kissel, Cohen, Micah, Avrahm Wiegers, Willow Toennies, Matt Richards, Nic (Patty) Richards, Trevor Richards and fiancé Aunna Beckemeyer, Paige Richards and special friend Peter Ratermann; one great grandchild, Clara Richards; two brothers, Robert (Marilyn) Sudholt, and Donald (Nettie) Sudholt; a sister, Elvina Gantner; his in-laws: Mary Ann Poettker, Theresia Herzing, Myron (Betty) Mugele, Ben (Joan) Toeben, Jean (Ron) Gori, Kathy Lloyd, Ruth Price, Chip Haag, Ruth Clewis, and Dale French; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Sudholt was preceded in death his parents, mother and father in-law, Dorothea and Clarence French, mother and father in-law, Dorothy and Bernard Toeben and first wife Betty Sudholt; three brothers, Tom Sudholt, David Sudholt and Ernest Sudholt; a sister, Odelia Trame; brothers-in-law, Arnold Trame, John Gantner, Jim Poettker, Clarence Price, Ed Westwood, Michael French; sisters-in-law, Leola Sudholt, Marian Sudholt, Judy Haag, Joan Westwood. Floyd was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of St. Francis Parish. He worked as a carpenter most of his life and enjoyed woodworking and building furniture. He was a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan, and most recently a Miami Marlins fan. Mr. Sudholt was very involved in the his community, he served as a Sugar Creek Township Trustee for 43 years, was a former member of the Aviston Fire Department, former Aviston School Board Member, and a member of the Aviston American Legion Mondt-Lampe Post 1239. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Service:Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, August, 5, 2019 and on Tuesday from 9:00 until 9:45 AM at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston. In lieu of flowers and other gifts the family request memorials be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, JDRF, Epilepsy Foundation, Hospice of Southern Illinois, Masses, or the family's wishes and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. Online Condolences may be made to the Sudholt family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019