Floyd Weber Floyd L. Weber, 91, of Freeburg, IL, born June 5, 1929, in Lenzburg Township, IL, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Weber worked as an auto mechanic, along with his brother Milton, at Mick's Auto Repair in Freeburg, IL, before his retirement. An avid outdoorsman who had a love for fishing, Floyd was a member of the Freeburg Sportsman's Club, the Belleville Anglers Club, and the National Rifle Association. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, and belonged to the Freeburg VFW Post 7074. Floyd was a U.S. Korean War veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olinda, nee Kraft, Weber; two brothers, Leroy (Ethel) Weber and Milton Weber; and a sister, Delores (Alan "Mac") McGraw. Surviving are his wife of nearly 67 years, Juanita, nee Striebel, Weber, whom he married on October 24, 1953; a daughter, Vicki (Andrew) Channer of Fairview Heights, IL; a son, Bruce (Mary) Weber of Freeburg, IL; a grandson, Jeremy Weber; a sister-in-law, Betty Jo Weber of Freeburg, IL; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Freeburg Sportsman's Club Assn. or to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed. Graveside: services with military honors will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Paul's Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
